Quiet Country Setting on 17 Private Acres. Ready to build your new home. A 20' x 80' 3 bay garage with office work space. The driveway, well, septic and underground electric have been installed. Also recently installed, an 18' x 30' equipment shed. Property includes 2 more storage sheds and a building permit already in place for a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. 25 minutes from Charlottesville, 15 minutes from Zion Crossroad, wallmart, Lowes, I-64, restaurants and much more.