0 Bedroom Home in Covesville - $40,000

0 Bedroom Home in Covesville - $40,000

Residential Building Lot just 25 minutes from Downtown Charlottesville!! This property is being sold via auction on March 16, 2022. More information available on Motleys website. The list price is the starting bid and the property is being sold completely "AS-IS."

